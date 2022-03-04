Ggm's Golf Course Road: Overspeeding, rash driving continue to pose risk for pedestrians and 2-wheelers

Gurugram: With its plush office complexes, tony residential neighbourhoods, large shopping complexes and a world class golf course, Golf Course Road for long has been used as a metaphor for denoting prosperity of Gurugram.The Haryana government along with nation's top developers have not shied away in investing thousands of crores for development of this 10-kilometre stretch which is a signal free route.



The flip side on Golf Course Road however remains that it continues to be one of the unsafe stretches for commuters especially for pedestrians and the two wheelers. Thursday's incident where four persons lost their lives after two bikes in which they were travelling was hit by a reckless driver is not the first and perhaps may be the last incident either

on Golf Course Road. In an official estimate by Gurugram Police in the last three years there have been more than 30 persons who have lost their lives on Golf Course Road.

A major factor for the large number of accidents on this stretch has been attributed to over speeding and reckless driving by a substantial number of drivers. The road is used by a large number of bikers or drivers riding luxury cars for undertaking stunts or to undertake races at night.

As there are a lot of cuts and turns along Golf Course Road, often several vehicles that try to come towards Golf Course Road get hit by speeding vehicles.

Four workers of a restaurant in DLF phase-1 were

killed when a speeding car rammed into their bikes on the Golf Course road here in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident took place when the four men were returning home after work. The

driver of the car, who was allegedly drunk, has been nabbed and an FIR has been registered against the driver at DLF phase-1 police station

Lack of enough facilities for pedestrians is also resulting in lack of safety for citizens at Golf Course Road. Hundreds of citizens on a daily basis risk their life in crossing roads as there is no foot over bridge that has come up at the 10-kilometre stretch. The public authorities in the past have urged citizens to use Gurugram Rapid Metro Station to cross from one side to another. Several citizens continue to adopt a careless approach and do not use these stations to cross. To make Golf Course Road less accident prone, Gurugram authorities have taken certain

measures in order to make drivers reduce their driving speed at key points.

Meanwhile, following the loss of nine lives in two accidents due to rash and drunken driving here recently, police in Gurugram have decided

to re-launch the weekly anti-drunken driving campaign from Friday night.