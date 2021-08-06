Ggm's construction waste still being dumped in Aravallis

gurugram: A municipal corporation that fails to enforce regulations, unregistered contractors and a network of illegal operators has now resulted in tonnes of construction and demolition waste from Gurugram finding its way to the protected lands of the Aravallis and other open areas.



Piles of C&D waste can be seen along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road where the Aravalli forests are situated. For long, vast open spaces in the form of the Aravallis have provided leeway to a large number of contractors for dumping the C&D waste there — it was cheap, easy and free of scrutiny. The issue of improper regulation of C&D waste was significantly also raised in the recent review meeting held by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

In order to recycle the C&D waste, the MCG had set up a recycling unit at Basai. Built on the private partnership model the waste plant can recycle 300 tonnes of construction waste on a daily basis. The MCG has also selected certain agencies on contract to collect waste from the construction sites and homes of the residents in addition to tying up with private agencies for recycling Gurugram's waste.

But two years into the opening of the plant, the model has not worked. At the MCG review meeting, several councillors have pointed out gross irregularities in waste collection procedures. The councillors pointed out that lack of regulations had resulted in the sprouting of a large number of unregistered contractors for waste collection.

According to MCG, to improve the situation, the number of C&D waste collection centres were increased from two to five. Officials have also stated that the enforcement teams of MCG had collected more than 3.5 lakh tonnes of C and D waste from Gurugram.

Despite assurances given by public authorities towards handling construction waste, many residents continue to complain of construction waste being dumped on protected land.

As most of the agencies that now collect construction waste are not registered, there is no accountability of such agencies. Most of these agencies rather than transporting this waste to the Basai treatment plant, dump it at open spaces and forest areas in the city.

"Whether it is dealing with solid waste or C&D waste there seems to be no accountability by public agencies. Such apathy is resulting in exploitation of Aravallis where this waste is being dumped in large numbers on a daily basis," said Chetan Narula, a resident of Sector-56.