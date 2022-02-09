Ggm: Wrong-way driving tops traffic violations

gurugram: According to Gurugram traffic police, driving on the wrong side continues to top the list of traffic violations. In 2021, 35,000 drivers were fined for driving on the wrong side. Most of the traffic violators caught for driving on the wrong side include two wheelers, followed by cars, autos, trucks and tractors.



As per Gurugram Traffic Police officials, on a daily basis manually as well as through CCTV cameras, 90 drivers are fined for driving on the wrong side. Some of the routes where a such incidents are being reported are Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Sohna Road and Sector-10.

Traffic officials have adopted a carrot and stick policy to deal with it. In addition to being stern with traffic violators in terms of levying fines and also revoking licences in few cases, there are several programmes being organised for advising citizens to not indulge in wrong-side driving.

"Wrong side driving continues to top the list of traffic violations followed by wrong side parking, overspeeding and jumping the red light. Our endeavour is to reduce these incidents and thereby we continue to keep a strict vigil on traffic violators. Technology has also made this process quite transparent and fair," an official from Gurugram Traffic Police said.

Interestingly, as compared to other violations, driving on the wrong side still attracts a lesser penalty. While overspeeding can result in a fine of Rs 2,000, wrong-side driving results in a fine of

Rs 1,000. However, with rise in road accidents due to wrong-side driving, the Gurugram Police has become strict with several measures like revoking licence for repeat offenders. Faulty road designs resulting in drivers taking a long route for a turn has been attributed to driving on the wrong side. Now, the Gurugram district administration is changing designs of several busy traffic routes in the city.