Ggm: Wrong-side driving could cost you your licence

Gurugram: After a string of over 100 road accidents in Gurugram in the first 20 days of the year, the Commissioner of Police here has said that they might start suspending the driving licences of those found driving on the wrong side of the road.



This comes days after an Indigo pilot was killed in a car crash where a truck driving on the wrong side rammed into his vehicle.

According to officials, drivers will be fined Rs 500 for their first offence and for a repeat offender, the Gurugram Police is looking into suspending licences for three months and even permanent termination of the licences.

Law enforcement officials have also warned that if there is a death in a road mishap because the driver was driving from the wrong side, he will be penalised with 10-year imprisonment.

With incidents of driving from the wrong side also resulting in accidents that have resulted in the loss of lives, the Gurugram Police Commissioner recently raised this issue in a meeting with senior police officials of Gurugram.

According to official data in 2020 despite fewer vehicles on Gurugram roads, 39,765 drivers were fined by Gurugram Traffic Police for driving on the wrong side. Moreover, 37,900 vehicles were fined for parking on the wrong side.

"The Gurugram Police cares about the lives of commuters and thereby we have taken a decision to act tough against drivers who drive on the wrong side. In the coming days, we will start levying fines on drivers who flout these traffic norms. Repeat offences could result in first suspension and termination of driving license," said Preet Pal Singh ACP (Crime), Gurugram.

Despite a large number of fines being incurred, regular complaints of driving on the wrong side continue to be reported on several roads in Gurugram.

The careless attitude of drivers and inefficient road design are considered to be the main reasons for driving on the wrong side. Improving the design system of several busy routes to prevent accidents is one of the major objectives of comprehensive mobility plan 2031 which is being prepared.