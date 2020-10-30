Ggm: Woman on ventilator support raped in Fortis hosp

gurugram: A 21-year-old woman under ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of the Fortis hospital in Gurugram was raped by an unknown individual, according to the allegations levelled by the victim. Police here said that they have registered a case in the matter and started the probe.



According to officials, the rape occurred between October 21 and October 27 but came to light only on Tuesday when the victim regained consciousness for a bit and told her father about it when he came to visit her in the ICU ward. She also wrote the name "Vikas" on a paper, following which the case was registered under Section 376 (2)(d) of the IPC at the Sushant Lok police station.

This particular section of the penal code deals with rape offences committed by a member of the management or staff of a hospital within the premises of the hospital.

The victim is undergoing treatment for pulmonary tuberculosis at Fortis Hospital in Sector-44 where she was admitted on October 21. The 21-year-old who is on ventilator support has been unconscious on most occasions since she was admitted to the hospital.

Given her condition, the police are yet to formally record the victim's statement. Police, however, said they had begun the probe and were already scanning CCTV footage from the hospital premises. It is important to note that in the ICU where the 21-year-old is receiving treatment, only the family members or the staff of the hospital can enter.

"We have registered the case under Section 376 (2)(d) of the IPC and have begun our investigation in the process. At the moment, I would not like to disclose the details about Vikas as we are still investigating vital facts in the case," said Maqsood Ahmed DCP (East Gurugram).

Shocked and saddened by the entire incident, the woman's parents have requested a fair inquiry into the matter and have demanded that the medical examination of their daughter be done by government doctors. Meanwhile, the Fortis Hospital, Gurugram also issued an official statement that stated: "Suffering from severe respiratory symptoms and pulmonary tuberculosis, the woman patient was admitted in ICU and from the second day of her admission she is on ventilator support. Six days after the admission the patient has alleged that she has been violated within the hospital premises on the day of the admission. Post the complaint the Police has been informed. The Hospital is fully cooperating with the authorities and furnishing all information."