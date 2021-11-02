Ggm: 'Will donate to puja at Namaz site but free 19 Waqf properties, mosques where we can pray'

Gurugram: A Day after Sanyukta Sangharsh Hindi Samiti (SSHS) aggressively stated that it will continue to protest against offering of Friday Namaz in public spaces, the Muslim organisations in Gurugram has taken the initiative to diffuse some



tension.

In a memorandum submitted to the Gurugram District Magistrate on Monday, the Muslim organisations led by Muslim Ekta Manch (MEM) stated that they are willing to not offer Namaz in public spaces if the mosques that have been encroached upon are freed by the authorities. The organisation has given a list of 19 such mosques.

The Muslim organisation also welcomed the religious ceremony of Govardhan puja that is expected to be organised by the Hindu right wing groups on November 5.

Assuring that they would not try to disrupt the function, the Muslim organisation mentioned that they will even donate the amount of Rs 5,100 as a a goodwill gesture.

"We are willing to step back if that helps in improving the situation. We are not willing to offer Namaz in the public spaces but for that we will request the Gurugram authorities to free up our mosques that have been encroached upon. We will also not cause any hindrance to Govardhan puja that will be organised by our Hindu brothers on Friday," said Shahzad Khan of Muslim Ekta Manch.

The Muslim organisation also expressed optimism that talks with top Gurugram public officials on the prevailing issue was held in a cordial atmosphere.

"We have provided our point of view to the district administration and they have listened to us and have assured that our concerns will be taken care of. For long we have lived in peace with the Hindu community. We will not want this relationship to get adversely affected over any trivial issue. We feel that a solution can be found out with a positive dialogue," added Shahzad Khan.

For more than a month there has been an uneasy calm with certain residents and members of right-wing groups objecting to the offering of Namaz in Sector 12-A and Sector 47. With 37 sites earmarked for Muslim devotees to offer their Friday Namaz, the Hindu groups are now demanding that offering of Namaz in public spaces should be prohibited as it caused inconveniences to the public at large. The Muslim devotees should instead offer the Namaz in their workplaces, homes, mosques or waqf land.