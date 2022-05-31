Ggm: 'Water supplied to society unfit for drinking'

gurugram: The Health Department declared as unfit for consumption the water being supplied to residents of Westend Heights society here, three days after around 100 people fell sick after allegedly drinking contaminated water.



The department had collected samples of the water after the incident on Friday and declared it unfit for consumption though it did not mention any specific pollutant or contaminant, said a statement issued by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The GMDA accused its management for the lapse.

"We have found that the TDS value of the water supplied internally by the society is higher than the TDS value of GMDA water, which has indicated the mixing of water from other sources," the GMDA statement statement said.

"The survey of the master water supply lines of GMDA leading to the area concerned has also been completed but no source of any contamination has been found," it said.

"Perhaps, the contamination can take place in the underground or overhead storage tanks of the society or may lie in the mixing of borewell water installed on the society premises," the GMDA said. The authority said lack of use of any kind of disinfection to the stored water before supplying the same to the residents can also be a cause.