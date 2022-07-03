Ggm: VHP, Bajrang Dal members fail to appear before cops

Gurugram: Four people, including functionaries of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, failed to appear before the police here on Saturday in connection with the alleged raising of provocative slogans during a protest against the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, officials said.



Hindu outfits like the VHP and Bajrang Dal have been holding protests in various parts of the country against the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal on Tuesday by two men who said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Ajit Singh, district president of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Yashwant Shekhawat, district minister of the outfit, Abhishek Gaur, district convenor of Bajrang Dal and BJP's former executive district president Kulbhushan Bhardwaj were issued notice under Section 41 of CrPC to appear at the city police station at 11 am on Saturday to join the investigation, but none of them appeared, they said.

Police are now preparing to issue a second notice for Monday.

The Gurugram police had on Friday registered an FIR against the members of the two outfits who had organised a rally protesting against the Udaipur killing on June 29.

The police claimed that the protesters raised slogans against a particular community and a video of the incident had appeared online.

Meanwhile, the district police have stepped up security as two protests have been announced in Manesar, including one against the Udaipur killing.

More than 1000 security personnel will be deployed and senior police officers are also in contact with the organisers to maintain order.

A panchayat 'Against Jihadi Mindset' has been called at Bhishm Das Ashram in Manesar on Sunday at 10 am. Police sources said that villagers of surrounding villages including the members of Hindu outfits are likely to participate in the panchayat.

Local intelligence reports have indicated the possibility of ruckus by those participating in the panchayat, sources said.