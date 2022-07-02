Ggm: VHP & Bajrang Dal members booked
Gurugram: A case has been registered against members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal here for allegedly raising abusive slogans against a community during a rally to protest the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, police said on Friday.
The police said the protest rally was held on June 29. The FIR was lodged at the City police station here based on videos shared on social media.
"The FIR was registered on the basis of videos shared on social media and some Youtube channels. We are verifying the facts, and action will be taken as per the law," said Deepak Saharan, DCP (West).
The Gurugram Police issued an official statement saying the case was lodged under IPC sections 116, 153A, 295A, 34 and 504.
Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the beheading.
