Ggm unlocks to a spate of snatchings & heists

Gurugram: As economic activities gradually resume in Gurugram as it unlocks owing to a reduction in COVID-19 cases, the city has started seeing a spate of snatching cases.



In fact, from May 24, when the unlock process began, to June 3, there have been 30 incidents of snatchings that have been officially registered. In one such snatching incident from Patel Nagar on May 29, the snatchers stole a mobile phone from a woman while she was travelling in a moving autorickshaw.

If these brazen incidents of snatchings were not enough, what has added to concerns is how major heists have been carried out by several criminal gangs on the streets of the city.

In the last two weeks, there have been four incidents where gangs have targeted people who were carrying lakhs in cash from commercial units like retail stores, liquor vending units to banks for depositing the money.

On June 2, a criminal gang reportedly named "mirchi gang" was successfully able to steal Rs 4.3 lakh in broad daylight at a busy Sector Road near Ardee City.

Reportedly, the members in this gang sprayed red chilli powder in his eyes after he refused to hand over such a huge amount of money to the robbers. Three of the gang have been nabbed so far.

According to officials of Gurugram, the criminal gangs are now targeting people who work in big commercial units and have to often come to banks to deposit their money.

"Many gangs are now avoiding stealing of vehicles and are more interested in getting huge amounts of cash," said Inspector Preet Pal ACP Crime (Gurugram).