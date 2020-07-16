Ggm: Unabated cases in Patel Nagar as Sohna classified as large outbreak region

Gurugram: Patel Nagar in Old Gurugram has been identified as the worst affected COVID-19 hotspot in Gurugram city by the District Health officials. With most of its streets already classified as large outbreak regions (LOR), a high number of cases continue to be reported from the densely populated part of the city. LORs have tougher restrictions than in the containment zones.



The fact that a large number of commercial and residential areas of Old Gurugram is located in close proximity to Patel Nagar has further increased concerns for officials here.

Besides enforcing strict lockdown measures, public officials have increased rapid antigen tests in these areas and added more camps to conduct RT-PCR tests. As per official sources, between June 29 and July 14, 40,000 houses were surveyed and 4,000 rapid antigen tests were conducted in Patel Nagar.

According to officials of the Gurugram Health Department, residents in Old Gurugram are more at risk of contracting COVID-19 as they reside in the dense clusters. Besides Patel Nagar, areas classified as a LOR include Rajiv Nagar, Om Nagar, Laxman Vihar, Chauma, Feroz Gandhi Colony and Manesar. Of the more than 7,000 cases in Gurugram, 3,800 are from Old Gurugram.

However, in the last few weeks, Sohna has also emerged as a major concern area. More than 300 have been detected in Sohna, most of them in July.

According to officials, 16,000 houses have been surveyed here and 1,000 rapid antigen tests have been conducted. On Wednesday, Sohna was also classified as a LOR.