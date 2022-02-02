Ggm: Two arrested after gunfight with cops

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Tuesday morning arrested two criminals who were charged under several cases of crime that included murder, attempt to murder, illegal arms sale, burglaries and extortion. The two criminals have been identified as Amit and Deepak. Both of them had a prize money of Rs 25,000 each.



According to law enforcement officials the two were also involved in the Kasan murder case where on Diwali night, six of a family were gunned down by contract sharpshooters. The two were arrested by Gurugram police after an encounter where gunshots were fired from both sides.

According to law enforcement officials, the Gurugram Police received a tip off that the two would be coming to IMT chowk Manesar at around 3:00 am on Tuesday to purchase pistols and other weapons. Following the information, the Gurugram Police went to the area and barricaded it and set a trap.

When Amit and Deepak arrived at around 3:30 am to take the weapons, they spotted the cops and began shooting at them. The police fired in retaliation, hitting Amit in his leg, after which both accused were disarmed and arrested. Police have recovered a pistol and three country-made revolvers from the two.

They also seized a motorcycle they were using, finding that it was reported stolen from the Manesar area a few months ago.

"It is a major achievement for our team as these two were involved in several other heinous crimes. We now hope that more of their accomplices will also be arrested soon, "said Inspector Preet Pal Singh ACP (Crime), Gurugram.



