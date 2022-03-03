Ggm triple murder: No leads yet, Rs 1L reward for any info

Gurugram: Two days after the horrific triple murder of a CNG-pump's staffers in the heart of Gurugram, the police is struggling to get a lead in the case, scouring as many CCTV cameras around the scene of the crime as possible, officials here said.



On the night of the murders, which took place approximately around 2:30 am, the assailants had systematically cut-off wires to the CCTV cameras installed at the Sector-31 pump, with the last of the footage showing the three victims eating dinner together around 11:30 pm, hours before they were killed.

So far, sources in the Gurugram police have said that they are yet to get a lead from nearby CCTV cameras and that they are now trying to retrieve footage from GMDA's (Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority) cameras nearby.

However, with no leads panning out yet, the Gurugram Police have now announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone providing credible information leading to the arrest of the accused in the gas station murders.

The police have said that they will keep the identity of the informant confidential.

Initial inquiries revealed that the three men were repeatedly stabbed with a sharp machete-like weapon, inflicting as many as eight to ten deep cuts to each of the victims.

The way cameras were disconnected and the brutality of the attack has now led the police to explore if it was motivated by personal enmity with possible former employees.

Records of all former and present employees are being checked by Gurugram Police.

The victims have been identified as Pushpendra (age), Bhupender (age) and Naresh (age). Police received information about the brutal killings when Naresh, stumbled into a neighbouring petrol pump, soaked in blood and staffers there called the police.

Following this, the police found the other two victims in the Sector-31 CNG pump's manager's room.

In CCTV camera footage, Naresh can be seen running into the neighbouring petrol pump, collapsing before he could say reveal anything about his attackers.