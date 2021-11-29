Ggm to install 42 air purifiers; Rai to hold review meet today

Gurugram/New Delhi: Grappling with poor air quality levels, the Gurugram District Administration has decided to install 42 air purifiers in different parts of the city.



The public agency will be getting these air purifiers from private companies as part of corporate social responsibility. Once installed Gurugram will have over 112 air purifiers installed in several parts of the city to improve the air quality levels.

The short-term measures of installing air purifiers come at a time when Gurugram is once again facing the crisis of extremely poor air quality levels. On Sunday the

Air Quality Index recorded in the city was 373 which is in a very poor category. With no movement of wind expected in coming days there are concerns that it would not take time for AQI to again enter the severe category.

Taking cognisance of poor air quality, the district administration Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has already been enforced. In addition to this the officials have begun to form mobile teams that would penalise citizens who would be found guilty of burning waste in the open. Under GRAP the fines for burning waste in the open can range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000 per individual. More than 900 industries that were found to be heavily polluting have been directed to reduce their operation hours till the time the situation improves.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to review the air pollution situation in the capital, officials said.

The minister will take stock of the situation with senior officials of the departments concerned and discuss steps that could be taken in addition to the existing restrictions on construction and truck entry, an official said.

The Supreme Court will also conduct a hearing on a public interest litigation pertaining to high levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on Monday.

The Delhi government had on Thursday re-imposed the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court order in this regard.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the workers affected by the ban on construction activities in the national capital will be provided a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each and his government will also compensate them for the loss of minimum wages.

Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions will resume and government offices will reopen from Monday.

However, the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3. CNG and electric trucks are allowed to enter Delhi.

On November 13, the city government had ordered the closure of all educational

institutes, banned construction and demolition activities and asked its employees to work from home to combat air

pollution and minimise its health effects.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the air quality in the national Capital remained in the 'severe' category.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded as 405 which falls under the 'severe' category.