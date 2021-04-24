Ggm to give preference for beds by checking Aadhaar address

Gurugram: With Gurugram reporting yet another record surge of 4,319 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday along with nine more deaths and the city having run out of ICU and ventilator beds, the district administration has now issued an order mandating that whatever beds are remaining the city will be first offered to those with a Gurugram address in their Aadhaar card.



This means that even though there are many people who work or reside in Gurugram they may get left out as their Aadhar card does not have a residential address in Gurugram - leaving tens of thousands who live in the city on their own to find healthcare if they needed it.

To aid serious patients get a bed in a private or public hospital in Gurugram the District Administration had started a portal (COVIDGGN.com). Through serious patients can get themselves registered following which their application would be monitored by officials and accordingly beds would be provided to patients based on their criticality. The services were by District Administration on Tuesday.

With no beds now available in the city, many residents are now forced to turn to other places to provide a bed to their close ones who are suffering from COVID-19 and require immediate hospitalisation.

Getting no response from the District Administration the Aneja family who had to get their family member admitted ultimately had to go to Faridabad as they were unable to get admission in Gurugram Hospital.

The same fate was also faced by a Jaipur resident Ankur Parmar who works and resides in Gurugram but could not get a bed for his cousin brother through the portal.

"I had to get my cousin brother admitted for which I logged in at the portal site. As I could not get a response, I began contacting other friends and people I know. I have now been able to get a bed for him in a small hospital in Manesar with someone's help, "said Ankur.

In addition to this, Gurugram is also quickly running out of oxygen supplies with at least two more hospitals sending out SOS messages for supplies on Friday. On Thursday, Fortis Gurugram had found itself in such a position. On Friday, Dr. Devlina Chakravarty Managing Director

Artemis Hospital said, "We are in the last leg of Oxygen. Last night's commitment of oxygen replenishment remained unfulfilled,".

Moreover, Mayom Hospital had also raised concerns of its limited oxygen stocks. There are 80 COVID-19 patients here and 140 at Artemis.