Ggm to begin vax drives for pregnant women from today

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has announced that it will start a large-scale campaign to vaccinate pregnant women against the novel Coronavirus starting today (Monday) — at the Public Health Centre in Wazirabad. Officials have said that this camp will provide Covaxin doses for pregnant women who volunteer.



They have also said that such a campaign targetted at the Covid vaccination of pregnant women will be conducted on the 9th of every month from now on as the day symbolically celebrates the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA).

"We will be going ahead and inoculating pregnant women. Covaxin doses will be administered to them as the entire process is expected to be completed within a month. We hope that just like our other measures this step also will receive huge support and participation from citizens of Gurugram," said a senior official from Gurugram health department.

Gurugram so far has been able to administer 19.54 lakh COVID vaccine doses. In these 14.84 lakh people have received the first dose while 4.69 lakh people are fully vaccinated. Significantly, the administration's targetted campaign for vaccinating the rural population has been successful with more than 80 per cent of rural Gururgam now having received at least one dose.

Right now, the district administration is having special camps for people who are expected to get their second dose of COVID vaccines (either, Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik-V).

However, despite the district administration's efforts, it has had to deal with acute vaccine shortages from time to time due to unstable supply chains. But the availability of COVID vaccines in private hospitals have ensured that the vaccination process in Gurugram has not come to standstill with not only residents from urban Gurugram but also rural Gurugram paying for their shots.

Gurugram has been credited for taking several steps for extending the vaccination in the district ever since the entire process started on January 16.

The process of administering vaccines started in residential societies and multinational corporation offices. Gurugram has been among few urban districts that has successfully implemented drive-through vaccinations.

For increasing vaccination coverage in rural areas and slums, special mobile vaccinations ambulances have also been started. Coordinating with civil society groups the Gurugram district administration continues to hold special camps for citizens on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Sunday reported three new cases of COVID-19. Total number of cases in the district is 1.809 lakh. There were seven recoveries that were reported on Sunday. Total number of patients who have recovered now is 1.799 lakh. Number of active patients in Gurugram presently stands at 79. No deaths were reported.