Ggm: Teen killed by 16-year-old girl's kin over friendship, 4 held

Gurugram: A 19-year-old teen identified as Narender, a resident of Jyoti Park, was brutally beaten to death by seven to eight people. The major reason for his death is objection to his relationship with a 16-year-old by the latter's family.



According to police, the family members did not like the idea of Narender marrying the girl whom he befriended through social media. Furious over the entire incident, the girl's family members, who reside in Gandhi Nagar, asked Narender to come to their area on Sunday evening.

Upon Narender's arrival, the 19-year-old was held captive for six hours and was beaten mercilessly with rods, chains, punched and kicked repeatedly. Narender was subsequently taken to a desolate spot near Sector-45 where he was again beaten before being left there to die. Narendra was quickly rushed to the hospital by certain bystanders around that area and was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Monday evening during the course of his treatment, Narendra finally breathed his last. On the formal complaint by Narendra's family, the Gurugram Police has registered the case.

Following the death, the Gurugram Police have made four arrests in the case that includes girl's father identified as Man Singh, brother identified as Varun and Varun's two friends Pradeep and Kultaj. Man Singh and his son were employed in real estate business.

"We have made certain arrests in the case and if required we may make more arrests in this case. As of now it seems that the girl's family was not happy with Narendra being friends with her. As they wanted to teach Narendra a lesson, the girl's family members called Narendra at their place, held him captive and beat him mercilessly that led to his death," said Preet Pal Singh ACP (Crime).

Narendra was survived by his mother, father, two sisters and a younger brother.

"They should not have killed my son. They could have spoken to us so that the matters could have been resolved amicably. What was done to my son should lead to the harshest punishment," said Narendra's mother.