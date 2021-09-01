Ggm: Teen Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed; landlord's kin held

Gurugram/New Delhi: A 13-year-old Dalit girl from Delhi's Narela was allegedly raped and murdered in Gurugram by a relative of the landlord of the rented house she lived in, police officials here said on Tuesday, adding that they have made an arrest in the case already.



Significantly, just weeks after a 9-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi was allegedly gangraped and then cremated without her parents' concern, this case too would have taken a similar route had the Delhi Police not intervened at the right moment to preserve the body for post mortem procedures.

According to officers in the Delhi Police, the girl's father contacted the Delhi Police PCR and informed them of his landlord trying to forcefully cremate his daughter. Soon, police in Delhi found that the crime had allegedly occurred in Gurugram and quickly prevented the cremation from taking place, following which the Gurugram police registered a case.

According to law enforcement official's minor's family belonged from Muzaffarpur district in UP and were on good terms with their landlord.

According to the FIR in the case, the landlord first requested the girl's family to allow her to come to Gurugram so she could help his relative, one Praveen Verma with household work.

And within a month of the girl starting to work at Verma's home, the victim's father got a call from Verma on August 23, who said his daughter had died of food poisoning and that they should cremate her as soon as possible. This raised suspicions and the victim's family immediately called the Delhi Police.

Crucially, the Delhi Police's timely intervention, led to the victim's body being sent for post mortem and forensic examination, which have both confirmed that the Dalit girl was indeed sexually assaulted brutally and then strangled to death.

"We have arrested one person identified as Praveen Verma in this case. Our investigations have not concluded and we are investigating further on who all besides Praveen are involved in committing this heinous crime," said Inspector Rajinder Singh ACP (Gurugram).

The Gurugram Police said it has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the POCSO Act for sexual assault and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

Need reform: AAP

And while this horrific crime was reported in Gurugram, Aam Aadmi Party leader Rakhi Birla took aim at the Centre, saying that under BJP's control, about "four to five heinous crimes against women" had been reported in the Capital in the last few weeks.

"The Union Home Minister should review the law and order situation in Delhi with the Commissioner of Police; He should leave his political trips for once and take all necessary steps for the safety of our sisters and daughters," Birla said, seeking that the police be handed over to the Delhi government.