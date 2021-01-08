Ggm: SHO booked for extorting Delhi-based businessman, still absconding one week on

Gurugram: More than a week after SHO Vishal Kumar, Kherki Dhaula was accused of extorting money from a Delhi-based businessman, the policeman continues to be on the run. It is suspected that more senior police officials might be involved in the extortion racket.



Following the allegations of extortion, SHO Vishal Kumar along with four officials in the same police station was suspended by Gurugram Police Commissioner

KK Rao.

It all started with the arrest of Head Constable Amit Kumar by Haryana Vigilance Department on December 28. He was caught with Rs 5 lakh. According to officials of the Vigilance Department, this was a part of the money that was being taken by certain officials at Kherki Dhaula police station from a businessman identified as Naveen Bhutani. Shockingly, officials including SHO Vishal Kumar have been charged with blackmailing Bhutani to pay them an amount of Rs 50 lakh.

Reportedly, the ordeal for Bhutani started in October when he went to the police with a complaint against one of his partners over a deferred payment. However, the officials rather than assisting Bhutani seized his laptop and began scanning it. They then began to blackmail the businessman and forced him to pay the extortion

money.

Facing harassment, Bhutani then complained to the Vigilance Department.

Following the arrest of Head Constable Kumar, charges have been framed against other officials including SHO Vishal Kumar, who is right now on the run. Cases under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) have been registered.