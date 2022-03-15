Ggm: Sex ratio shows early signs of improving this yr

Gurugram: After seeing a massive dip in sex ratio figures last year in 2021, the initial months of 2022 have shown Gurugram improving its sex ratio figures considerably. While in 2021 the ratio of girls to boys was 908:1000, in 2022 this figure has improved to 953:1000.



One major factor towards Gurugram showing this improvement is also attributed to a strict approach towards those violating pre conception, pre-natal diagnostic techniques (PNPCDT) 1994 and thereby aborting the girl child. According to official data in 2021, there were 21 FIRs that were filed under the PNPCDT act as compared to 14 in 2022. Despite Gurugram being the richest district in Haryana in terms of per capita income, it continues to be among the laggards in terms of having a consistent record in maintaining a healthy sex ratio.

The challenges to Gurugram District Administration in dealing with this issue can be gauged from the fact that a few weeks back a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a posh area of the city. For a long time not only in rural parts but also in posh and affluent areas of the city there have been incidents where the parents have abandoned their girl child.

Taking cognizance of the inconsistent rate of sex ratio in Gurugram, not only the Gurugram District Administration but also Haryana Government has taken and continues to take several measures. Under its flagship programme Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (save the daughter, educate the daughter) the state government and Gurugram District Administration continue to provide financial incentives and other opportunities to families who educate their daughters.

The symbolic initiative of naming the family house or family tree in the name of the newly born daughter has gained popularity in several rural parts of the city. Several anganwadi workers have also played a pivotal role in encouraging several families in rural parts of Gurugram to have a girl child and take good care of them.

The involvement of public agencies to improve the situation and increase citizen awareness has led to the improvement of the situation in Gurugram from 2015 onwards. In 2015, sex ratio figures were 875:1000, 883: 1000 (2016), 903 :1000 (2017), 901:1000 (2018), 910:1000 (2019) to 918:1000 in 2020. In 2021 however, the sex ratio figures again began to dip and there was fear at one point of time that Gurugram may not be able to even to reach the figure of 900:1000.