Ggm sets new record with surge of 1.4K cases

Gurugram: As Covid-19 cases in Gurugram again surged to a new record on Thursday, with authorities reporting 1,434 fresh cases, officials have now said their topmost priority is to ensure the availability of beds and monitor the healthcare infrastructure along with ensuring that stocks of critical care intervention such as Remdesivir and Favipiravir are not being hoarded.



Gurugram also directed hospitals that patients who show mild symptoms of COVID-19 should not be admitted to hospitals and instead be treated at home.

According to official data, out of 2,196 beds with oxygen facilities, 1,453 are empty. Of the 500 ICU beds, 258 are empty. Of 250 ventilator beds, 156 are empty.

The district has directed hospitals to reserve 40 per cent of general beds and 70 per cent of beds with ICU and ventilator services for COVID-19 patients. And on Thursday, banquet halls and hotels were also roped in to help.

According to official data, there are 1,000 vials of Remdesivir left in Gurugram's hospitals and with reports of home isolation patients also using Remdesivir, officials have strictly warned that these vials will only be given to hospitalised patients.

As of Thursday evening, active patients in Gurugram stood at 7,741 and are rapidly increasing. However, of these, 7,230 are recovering at home. One more death due to the virus was reported on Thursday, taking the death toll here to 372.