Ggm: Servant kills 42-year-old man after brawl

Gurugram: A servant was arrested for killing a 42-year-old man by slitting his throat with a knife after a brawl, police said on Sunday.



The accused has revealed that the deceased was in a drunken state and abusing him, so he killed him, they said.

An FIR has been registered at Sohna Sadar police station and police are questioning the accused identified as Pawan alias Chotu (22), a native of Kanpur, police said.

The deceased identified as Satish Yadav, a resident of ward 10 in Sohna, was a farmer. He had a farm near village Jakhopur and had hired Pawan to look after the same around two weeks ago.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Yadav was drinking at his farm and Pawan was serving him. After midnight, a brawl broke out between the two and in a fit of rage, the servant took a knife and killed Yadav by slitting his throat and fled from the spot.

According to the police, Yadav's body was found lying in a pool of blood by his family members on Sunday morning. They called the police who took the body into custody and handed it over to kin after the postmortem.

As per the complaint of Sandeep Yadav, brother of the deceased, an FIR has been registered against the servant under section 302 (murder) of IPC at Sohna Sadar police station.

"The accused has been arrested who revealed that he killed Yadav as he had abused him. We are questioning him and will produce him in a city court soon," said inspector Jai Singh, SHO of Sohna Sadar police station.