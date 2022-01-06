Ggm sees massive surge with 1,178 new Covid cases

Gurugram/Noida: Covid cases surged massively in Gurugram again on Wednesday, with the city reporting more than 1,000 cases.

A total of 1,178 new Covid-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate in the city has surged to 12.6 per cent.

Now, the public and private healthcare facilities are bracing up to deal with more patients being admitted in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases has crossed the 1,000-mark in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration said on Wednesday, as it announced tougher restrictions like extension of night curfew. The UP government on Tuesday ordered additional restrictions to be automatically enforced in districts where the number of cases go beyond 1,000.

Currently Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, is the only district with over 1,000 active cases of the disease.

"However, the number of patients who need oxygen support or hospitalisation has been very low," the DM said.