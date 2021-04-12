Ggm sees highest surge of pandemic

Gurugram/Noida/Ghaziabad: As Delhi reported its highest ever surge in fresh Covid-19 cases since the outbreak, so did Gurugram, with authorities in the district reporting 1,084 new cases, taking the total tally to over 70,100 here. Moreover, both Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts also reported high new cases with the former recording 219 new cases and the latter reporting 155 new cases.



While the concern for new patients in Gurugram is the same as that in Delhi — most of them being below the age of 45, the district is able to somewhat control its surge with milder infections being reported. However, hospital beds in the city are quickly disappearing with authorities focusing on testing and tracing and vaccinations.

Gurugram reported over 540 recoveries on Sunday, taking the total tally of those recovered from the disease to 64,223. Active cases here have surpassed 5,500, of which over 5,100 are recovering under home isolation. A total of 369 people have succumbed to the disease in Gurugram, according to official data.

Meanwhile, even as Uttar Pradesh is seeing a dramatic resurgence of the virus, both Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts are struggling to vaccinate their residents in time, with shortages reported in multiple centres. In fact, many in Noida and Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been turned away for their vaccine appointments citing a lack of supply.

However, following PM Narendra Modi's call for a 4-day vaccination overdrive, GB Nagar received 80,000 Covishield doses on Saturday evening and Ghaziabad received 80,000 doses on Sunday morning to facilitate the vaccine drive for the next four days.

The GB Nagar DM, Suhas LY inaugurated the drive in Banghel and over 80 centres administered vaccines on Sunday but only 65 per cent of the target vaccination was achieved. On Monday and Tuesday, both Noida and Ghaziabad are expected to vaccinate 35, 000 each as part of the four-day "Tika Utsav".

But in Gurugram, vaccinations are on in full swing with an average of 10,000 doses of the vaccine administered on a daily basis. However, the district will quickly run out of doses unless a crucial meeting on Monday decides the next requirement. The district receives around 3 lakh doses from the state every month but this would need to be increased if the vaccination targets are to be achieved.