Ggm sees 8 major fire incidents in last two weeks

gurugram: The onset of summer has led to an increase in number of fire incidents. In the last two weeks, around eight major fire incidents have been reported from several parts of the city.



On April 7, a hardware shop in the Sadar Bazaar area caught fire which took more than 16 hours for the officials to douse the fire but there was no loss of lives in this mishap. On Sunday, a massive fire broke out in a slum area in Naharpur Kasan with 100 shanties being gutted.

With residents blaming it on lax implementation of fire safety measures, the Gurugram district administration is now planning to take several steps to enhance the city's infrastructure for tackling such incidents.

To begin with, the Gurugram fire department has placed an order for a 100-metre hydraulic ladder as currently, the fire department has a 43-metre hydraulic ladder.

There are more than 1,000 skyscrapers in the city with a height of 175 metres. Often personnels find it difficult to douse fire in structures that are taller than 100 metres.

According to sources, it has been eight years since the fire department requested the Haryana government for 100-metre hydraulic ladder but bureaucratic delays have made matters worse. One major reason cited for not getting a 100-metre hydraulic ladder is it is not readily available and is therefore very expensive.