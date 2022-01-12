Ggm sees 2K+ fresh cases, Noida & Gzb not far behind

noida/ghaziabad/gurugram: There has been a surge in Covid cases in both Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad with both the districts reporting the highest number of cases across the Uttar Pradesh for past couple of days.



On Tuesday, a total of 1,442 cases were reported in GB Nagar district taking the total number of active cases to 7,099. After nearly eight months, there has been such a spurt in daily cases. However, no death has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Tuesday reported 2,385 new Covid cases. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is now 1.98 lakhs. There were 590 recoveries reported on Tuesday.

Total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 now is 1.85 lakhs. Number of active patients in Gurugram presently stands at 11,955. Of these 11,877 are receiving treatment under home isolation. However, no death was reported due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.