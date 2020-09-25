Ggm sees 288 fresh Covid cases, Noida registers 192

Noida/Gurugram: Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 192 COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the district's caseload to 12,010. The number of active cases rose to 1,699 from 1,615. On the brighter side, 109 more patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries reached 10,261. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 50 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates of 0.41 per cent. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of patients reached 85.43 per cent, down from 85.91 per cent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Gurugram on Thursday reported 288 new COVID-19 cases in the district, taking the tally here to 19,088. 187 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 15,931. Significantly, no deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll here at 167. There are 2,990 active patients, of which 2,732 are under home isolation. A total of 2,40,456 samples have been collected in Gurugram to date.