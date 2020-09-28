Ggm sees 274 fresh Covid cases, Noida registers 204

Noida/Gurugram: Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 204 new COVID-19 patients on Sunday that pushed the district's case tally to 12,571. The number of active cases came down to 1,570 from 1,637 on Saturday and 1,723 on Friday. On the brighter side, 265 more patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries reached 10,950. The recovery rate of patients improved to 87.10 per cent from 86.35 per cent on Saturday and 85.52 per cent on Friday. Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks ninth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 32nd in death toll, according to the official figures. Meanwhile, Gurugram on Sunday reported 274 new COVID-19 cases in the district, taking the tally here to 19,914. 372 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 17,184. Significantly, no deaths were reported on Sunday, leaving the death toll here at 170.