Ggm: Second serosurvey to begin from August 17

Gurugram: Health officials in Gurugram are all set to conduct the second Serological survey in the district starting from August 17 — this time stressing on samples from rural areas rather than urban parts of the district.

"The second leg of the serosurvey that will be conducted in Gurugram will be a part of the extensive survey that will be conducted in the state of Haryana. This time the sample size would be larger than it was previously," Dr Virender Yadav, Gurugram's Chief Medical Officer said.

Officials here said that this survey would collect 850 samples from 16 clusters across the district, of which 12 are in rural areas like Sohna, Manesar, Bajghera, Pataudi, Daultabad, Sherpur, Aklimpur, Bhora Kalan, Rathiwas, Inchhapuri and Budhera. They added that around 58 per cent of the samples collected this time would be from these rural pockets.

Moreover, health officials said most samples would be taken from people aged between 41 and 60 years. The four

urban clusters that will be part of the survey are in areas such as Basai, Khandsa, Patel Nagar, Nathupur and Tigra.

"We have placed the order and are waiting for the kits and equipment to arrive," Dr Yadav said. For simplification, the clusters have been further divided into quadrants, with each having around 17 households to be surveyed.

The health officials mentioned that industrial workers, menial workers, slum dwellers and shopkeepers would form a large part of the sample size this time around and that the results of this survey are expected by the end of the month. In the last serosurvey, of the 500 samples tested, 30 were found to have had exposure to the virus with health officials expressing satisfaction over the low prevalence. However, some experts had said the sample size was too small.