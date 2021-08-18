Ggm school staffer kills self, names wife in note

gurugram: A 28-year-old person identified as Akhilesh Kumar Patel hanged himself to death in a private educational institution in Gurugram where he was working as security supervisor.



The incident occurred in Lotus Valley school in Sector-50 where the body of Akhilesh was found hanging from an iron grill on Monday evening.

Following the incident, the police retrieved the body and reportedly found a suicide note from the deceased. In the suicide note, he has put the blame of his death on his wife and mother-in-law.

Akhilesh has alleged that his wife had an extramarital affair with several men and he was not happy about it. It was further mentioned in the letter that when Akhilesh approached his wife's mother, she in turn threatened him to not disclose the matter or they would put false charges of mental harassment on him.

The Gurugram Police has registered an FIR against Akhilesh's wife. So far, there have been no arrests that have been made in the case. Further investigation is on.