Ggm roof collapse: After 2nd FIR, residents go on hunger strike for CBI probe; CM orders audit

Gurugram: Under pressure from residents for allegedly ignoring complaints against Chintels India Limited, whose building in Gurugram collapsed last week, killing two women, the Department of Town and Country Planning has now decided to swing into action, first getting the Gurugram Police to lodge an FIR against the builder and now ordering a structural audit of the Chintels Paradiso society, where the mishap occurred, after holding marathon discussions with residents.



And while continued protests led to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordering the structural audit by IIT Delhi, residents continued their stir with many of them deciding to go on a hunger strike on Monday — seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the matter.

The police are being soft with the sections in the FIR. Book them for murder and get an independent inquiry done, Rakesh Hooda, president of the residents' welfare association, Chintels Paradiso society, said.

The second FIR has been filed under sections 120-B, 417 (cheating), 420 (fraud), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable item), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged documents) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 10 and 12 of the Haryana Development and Urban Areas Regulation Act (1975). The first FIR was registered on the complaint of the husband of one of the women who died in the mishap.

Meanwhile, the DTCP's RS Bhath, who held discussions with residents on Monday and also filed the police complaint against the builder said, "We will be ready with the latest rehabilitation plan by tomorrow and get it done by the builder. We have already got the approval from IIT Delhi for the audit."

Reacting to allegations of the department sitting on repeated complaints, Bhath said, We did get complaints about E F G and H towers they had issues with their balconies. We got the audits done and structural changes were made. We have been here since day one and will resolve this.

Two women were killed and a few others trapped under the rubble when a portion of the Chintels Paradiso housing complex collapsed on Thursday evening. The dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

Following protests by the local people demanding action against the builder, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday ordered a structural audit of the building.

Following four days of inquiry, an FIR was registered against seven people, including the builder, structural engineer and the contractor.