Ggm: Robbers cut open ATM machine, take out money

Gurugram: Robbers in Gurugram were again successful in stealing large amounts of money from the ATM machine as unidentified culprits struck the ATM machine of the private bank in Chottu Ram Chowk near Sector-5.

According to police officials, the robbers were able to steal an amount of Rs 75,000 which was recently put inside the machine. The hand of the insiders is also not being denied in this crime. According to sources, the bank authorities have also mentioned the authorities that the cash in the ATM was filled just hours before the robbers were able to take out the money.

According to police officials, at around 2:30 am a group of unidentified men with the mask on their faces first broke the shutters of the room where the ATM was placed. They then broke the nearby CCTV cameras to make sure that there was no recording of their crime.

After being successful in carrying out the two acts, the robbers then cut open the ATM machine using the gas cutter and took out the money before escaping from the spot.

