Ggm: Right-wing Hindu outfit threatens to disrupt Fri Namaz by holding puja in Sec-12

gurugram: Continuing with their aggressive stand, the Sanyukt Sangharsh Hindu Samiti (SSHS) on Sunday once again reiterated the prohibition of Friday Namaz in public spaces in Gurugram. The leaders of this organisation warned of unrest and violence in coming days if the Gurugram district administration did not take a proactive approach in this matter.



Expressing their anger against Gurugram Police detaining and arresting its members on October 29, the SSHS stated that on November 5, they would hold a massive religious function of Govardhan puja on the same land in Sector-12 A where Namaz is being offered.

It was also mentioned that thousands of devotees of Hindu Sanatana faith will be invited for the puja and the members will not get intimidated by the Gurugram public agencies.

The SSHS also mentioned how Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's lack of awareness on the entire issue is worsening the situation. The SSHS claims that in 2018 when objections were raised it was decided by district administration in consultation with Hindu and Muslim communities that offering of Friday Namaz in public spaces would not be allowed. With Ramazan being observed that time, the Hindu organisations according to SSHS however allowed Muslim devotees to offer Namaz till the culmination of Eid, which continued thereafter.

The SSHS recently submitted a memorandum to Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg on October 26 on the issue. "When we talk of public spaces, it is for the convenience of the public at large and not for religious communities. During COVID, Muslims did not offer the Namaz in any of the public spaces as congregation was prohibited. What is stopping them from offering the Namaz in their houses, workplaces, their mosques or waqf land now," said Mahaveer Bharadwaj, President SSHS.

"Twenty-six of our members were arrested by the Gurugram Police on Friday and are now put on bail. I want to warn the administration that we are now not going to fear the public agencies and we will continue to register our protest against offering Friday Namaz in public spaces," he further added.