Ggm revenge killing: 2 dead as masked assailants shoot up ex-sarpanch's home

Gurugram: A day of celebration turned out to be a day of mourning for Rao Gopal Singh's family and friends as six family members were targeted by unidentified assailants who fired multiple shots. Two members eventually succumbed to injuries while four others, including an eight-year-old boy, are battling for their lives. Even their pet dog (an Alsatian breed) has sustained bullet injuries.



The incident occurred at the house of Rao Gopal Singh, former head (sarpanch) of village Kasan when the family and relatives were celebrating Diwali in their house. At around 8:30 pm on November 4, around five to six masked people came to Rao Gopal Singh's house and began to fire indiscriminately at the family and friends. Those dead have been identified as Vivek (21), a relative and Sohanpal (35), Rao Gopal Singh's son. So far, no arrests have been made in the case. With 100 gunshots fired, 10 bullets were found in Vivek's body.

It could have been worse had the pet dog not alerted the members and attempted to attack the assailants who then shot at the animal.

According to the Gurugram Police, the attack on Rao Gopal Singh's family was carried out on directions of one Yogendra, who wanted to avenge the death of his brother Manoj. In 2007, Manoj was shot dead after he got into a tiff with Sohanpal who then with the connivance of his friend shot Manoj dead on the day of Holi. Sohanpal had recently come out of jail during parole. His brother Balram, who is also believed to have helped him in carrying out the crime, has sustained bullet injuries and is in a critical condition.

"As per the complaints, the family allege that this act was carried out by Yogendra to avenge his brother's death. A team has been formed to catch him. We are trying to get enough leads so that we can get hold of the assailants who carried out this crime," said Veer Singh ACP (Pataudi), Gurugram.