Ggm: Residents told to brace for 6-hr power cuts daily

Gurugram: Even as residents in Gurugram are starting to complain of long power cuts on a daily basis, the state power department on Friday finally acknowledged the problem and said that they are unable to deal with the increasing power demand due to "logistical issues" — further warning residents to brace for six-hour power cuts every day for the next few days.



While authorities have said that they need to shed the load by cutting power for six hours a day in residential areas, they added that the power cuts in industrial areas would be

for up to eight hours a day.

Long power cuts have resulted in several industrialists in Gurugram now writing to the state government about how it is resulting in losses for them as they are unable to sustain the required productivity.

Several small and medium-scale industries have mentioned that low productivity and high costs incurred due to long hours of operations of diesel generators are resulting in huge losses.

In fact, with the power crisis growing in Gurugram with soaring temperatures, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met with the Union Power Minister RK Singh and other senior officials and sought that at least 500 MW of power be allocated to Haryana until May 15.

Moreover, CM Khattar assured the Union government that it will take all necessary steps to revive generation from power plants with which it has Power Purchase Agreements — which will start in the next three days.

Haryana will enter into a PPA with NEEPCO (North Eastern Electric Power Corporation) for about 300 MW of power from Kameng Hydro Electric Power Plant in Arunachal Pradesh.

In addition, the state is looking to set up a new unit of 750 IVW at its Yamuna Nagar plant for which the power ministry will extend all possible assistance. Khattar also asked for assistance in the early exploration of its captive coal block in Jharkhand.

Furthermore, the power crisis in Gurugram has also resulted in a problem with the city's water supply.

With extreme summer setting in earlier than usual this year, residents fear that their water supply woes may persist for a longer time. Not able to get enough water for basic needs, many residents under compulsion are depending on water tankers that continue to charge heavily.

In fact, the water supply woes and the power crisis have pushed residents to take out protests as well.