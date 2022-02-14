Ggm: Residents seek revocation of Chintels' licence, write to CM

gurugram: After the roof collapse at Gurugram's posh Chintels Paradiso complex killed two residents, the other residents of the society, fearing for the safety, have now written to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, asking that the builder, Chintels India Ltd's licence be revoked and all projects, whether announced or under construction be stopped with immediate effect.



The incident which took place on Friday evening has sparked widespread outrage among residents of the housing complex, some of whom cornered Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Sunday when he was in the area to take stock of the situation.

Residents again highlighted that if corrupt nexus among public officials and developers would be encouraged now, it will lead to one more incident soon where more lives could be lost. They also noted that despite repeated complaints to the authorities, officials in the state government refuse to strictly review builder licences.

Residents of Chintels Paradiso, in their letter to the CM, said that the lives of 35 families had been uprooted since the roof collapse and sought strict and swift action against the builder for the same. "This action must be completed within a week… There is a significant risk to the lives of over 450 families currently residing in the society as there are several construction quality issues that have been raised over the past four years," the residents said in their letter, adding that they wanted a separate FIR to be registered against the builder under sections 304, 120 B and 34 IPC.