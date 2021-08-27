Ggm: Residents protest against forced evictions at SDM's office

Gurugram: With the Supreme Court strictly directing the district administration to clear all illegal encroachments from Aravalli forest land in Gurugram, the public agencies have now begun to take strict actions.



On Thursday, thousands of residents gathered at the office of Sohna sub-divisional magistrate to protest against forced evictions. The protesters have claimed that they have been living there for more than 50 years and also posessed registry records.

This comes after the district administration served notice to over 600 owners who have their houses in Sohna Aravallis. Claiming these constructions to be illegal, the public officials have given them a month to vacate.

On Wednesday, nine farmhouses in Gwal Pahari area were razed by officials of Gurugram district administration despite protests by residents.

It is estimated that there is 168,000 acres of Aravallis in Gurugram that is protected under Punjab land Preservation Act law (PLPA).

The Supreme has directed the authority to clear all encroachments that have come up in forest area that is protected under PLPA.

Due to a lack of proper definition, various public departments of Gurugram are embroiled in a host of litigation cases.