Ggm reports its first death due to Covid-19

Gurugram: There were twelve new cases of COVID-19 that was reported from Gurugram on Thursday.



Four cases were reported from Sector-10 A, two from Jawahar Nagar, two from Dundahera, two from Sector-7, one each from Chanderlok and Sector-54. The first death due to COVID-19 was officially reported from Gurugram. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Sector-53. According to officials, the patient was also

suffering from Tuberculosis which caused his health condition to worsen and resulted in his death.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram stands at 239. On Thursday 333 samples were collected by the health department of Gurugram. In these 151 samples were collected in the government laboratories and 182 in private facilities.

Till date there have been 10,842 samples that have been sent for testing in which 10,302 have been tested negative and 239 have been found positive. There have also been 140 patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Results of 301 samples are awaited. There are

16,692 persons in Gurugram who have been put under surveillance.