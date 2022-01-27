Ggm racing to vax all eligible teens by Feb 1

Gurugram: Even as the Haryana government has declared that they will be allowing physical classes to resume for Classes 10 to 12 from February 1 onwards, the district administration in Gurugram is struggling to ensure 100 per cent first dose (Covid vaccine) coverage for eligible teens.



While Delhi has managed to vaccinate over 75 per cent of its eligible teens with the first dose of the Covid vaccine since the drive began, Gurugram has so far managed to administer first doses to just a little over 50 per cent of eligible teens there (15-17 years of age). The district administration is now having to work doubly hard to ensure that all eligible children in the district are vaccinated with the first dose before schools for Classes 10-12 reopen on February 1 — especially given that Health Minister Anil Vij last week said unvaccinated children will not be allowed to enter schools when they reopen.

The Gurugram district administration has already begun the process of door-to-door campaigns in rural and slum areas to now take the vaccination campaign to underprivileged teens. Arrangements are also being made for minors to come to Covid-19 vaccination camps.

The district authorities are already coordinating with all government schools so that they can get a list of students who are eligible for vaccinations. Officials said that they are then contacting parents of all eligible teens and encouraging them to get their children vaccinated.

According to official data, there are close to 1.95 lakh teens between the ages of 15 and 17 in Gurugram. Of these, data from Co-WIN showed that just 1,00,117 had been given the first dose of the vaccine so far. While around 4,000 teens turn up for jabs daily currently, the district administration is now trying to push the target to 10,000 vaccinations per day to achieve maximum coverage by the time schools reopen.

Gurugram on Wednesday reported 2,261 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 2.41 lakh. 3,001 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 2.29 lakh. The district's death toll rose to 948, as one more death from the virus was recorded on Wednesday.