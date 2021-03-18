Ggm purchases 4 trommels for processing waste at Bandhwari

gurugram: The district administration has been forced to take quick measures to improve the situation at Bandhwari landfill site after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) slammed it over the dire situation at the 30-acre landfill site. The NGT also warned that it would start levying fines on public agencies if proactive steps were not taken to reduce the mounting waste at the landfill site.



The district administration has now decided to purchase four trommels that would be used for segregation and gradual treatment of waste at Bandhwari. Prior to this, Already seven trommels were being used for the same. Having failed at not getting a site in Nuh, search for alternate sites are on.

This decision comes after an official report was submitted to the NGT by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in January this year. In its report, the public agency has stated that the amount of waste at Bandhwari landfill site has increased from 25 lakh tonnes to 33 lakh tonnes.

Moreover, large amounts of untreated waste deposited has also resulted in an increase in height of waste from 36 metres to 40 metres. The CPCB came down heavily on Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Municipal Corporation of Faridabad for not taking effective measures for treatment of waste at the landfill site.

According to the CPCB, only 3.6 per cent of the waste has been separated and recycled at Bandhwari landfill site.

With MCG not being able to get an alternate site for waste disposal in and around Gurugram, the CPCB has observed that there are 2,000 tonnes of waste being deposited at Bandhwari landfill site on a daily basis. In these 2,000 tonnes, 1,200 tonnes of waste come from Gurugram while 800 tonnes are from Faridabad.

Meanwhile, the residents of Gurugram have also protested the opening of waste-to-energy plants at the site claiming that it will further deteriorate air quality in the area.