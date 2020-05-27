Ggm: Public healthcare system begins to falter on several fronts

GURUGRAM: On Tuesday, Gurugram reported a single day spike of COVID-19 cases, exceeding the 300-mark.



The public health care systems in the district has begun to falter as large number of patients are yet to be admitted in the hospital for treatment. There is already complaint regarding delay in taking the samples of the suspected COVID-19 patients and giving

the reports.

Most of the patients have complained that they have not received the report for their tests for more than five days. After getting tests done from the private laboratories, people are getting referred to government laboratories as there have been cases where private laboratories failed to give the right results.

Recent cases have also raised the concerns of how Gurugram public hospitals are also being unable to treat patients with serious ailments along

with COVID-19.

Recently, a pregnant woman in Gurugram who was brought to hospital in extremely serious condition was referred to the ESIC hospital in Faridabad where she delivered her baby. The tests being conducted later on the mother showed that she was found positive with COVID-19 but luckily the baby was found negative.

In another case, a person who was infected from COVID-19 and was also suffering from Tuberculosis was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak where he died. This was the first case of death that was reported in Gurugram.

According to sources in the district Health department, in the last one week 12 patients have been referred to hospitals in other districts and states.

The District Magistrate has issued a directive wherein they have the instructed the private hospitals in the city not to turn away the COVID-19 patients, failing which action will be taken against them.