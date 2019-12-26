Ggm public agencies prepare roadmap for safer roads

Gurugram: The Gurugram public agencies that involve the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), district police and the public welfare department has held a meeting to discuss the roadmap for creating safer roads for commuters.



In some of the measures that have been discussed, the authorities plan to regulate the speed limit of vehicles between 60 to 70 kilometers per hour. For autos and commercial vehicles, the speed limit has been set at 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

It is important to note that the rules for speed regulations are already there at prominent routes like MG Road. The Gururgam public agencies however, wish to now implement this rule in other major roads also.

With integrated command center already functioning, The Gurugram public agencies have also begun the process of installing more CCTV cameras to ensure that commuters violating the traffic laws are caught and penalised.

In the starting of December Gurugram metropolitan development authority along with the traffic police have begun the process of codifying the traffic signals.

As per officials, it would enable the residents to follow the rules but also, allow the public officials to identify the dysfunctional traffic signal and aid thereby allow it to rectify the problem.

In a meeting presided by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, the public welfare department has been given a deadline of six months to identify those roads in the city that have faulty designs

According to official data, there have been 377 deaths and more than 700 injuries to the commuters from the period of January to November.

In 2018 there were 1075 accidents leading to 442 deaths. Even though the data was alarming, the figure was reasonably lower than 2017 where there was a total of 1400 accidents leading to 481 deaths.