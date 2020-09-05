Ggm: Prevalence rate at 10.8%, finds serosurvey

New Delhi: As the results of Haryana's serological survey were released on Friday, it showed that districts bordering the Capital such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonepat had a higher prevalence rate than other parts of the state. The results showed that Gurugram had a prevalence rate of 10.8 per cent and Faridabad topped the state with a prevalence rate of over 25 per cent.



Having reported a high number of cases, Faridabad, however, showed a 31.1 per cent prevalence rate in urban areas and 22.2 per cent in rural areas with an average prevalence rate in the district of 25.8 per cent.

And even though Gurugram has the second-highest number of cases in the district, its prevalence rate was on the lower margin in the state. In fact, the prevalence rate in districts such as Nuh were found to be higher. In Nuh, the rate was 22.2 per cent whereas, in Sonepat, it was 13.3 per cent and in Karnal, it was 12.2 per cent and 11 per cent in Jind.

In Gurugram, urban pockets had a higher prevalence rate than rural areas at 18.5 per cent. The results showed that 18.5 per cent of the samples tested in these areas were positive for COVID-19 antibodies, showing they were exposed to the virus at some point in time. Rural areas in the district threw up a prevalence rate of 5.7 per cent with district officials saying they were reasonably pleased with the result.

A total of 850 samples were taken from Gurugram with 500 samples tested in rural areas and 150 in the urban pockets. The health officials mentioned that industrial workers, menial workers, slum dwellers and shopkeepers formed a large part of the sample size.