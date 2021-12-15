Ggm: Poor power infra renders diesel genset ban ineffective, many flouting

Gurugram: Use of diesel generators for long has been attributed as one of the major reasons of air pollution in Gurugram but despite its prohibition, the poor power infrastructure in several areas of Gurugram forces residents to depend on diesel generators.

Recently, a group of factory owners met the top officials of Gurugram district administration on the issue of poor power infrastructure.

The factory owners mentioned how power outages in their areas are forcing them to use diesel generators so that the production does not get affected.

The factory owners have been assured by the officials that there will be improvement in power infrastructure.

Power outages are also being reported from several residential societies and colonies. With most of the residential colonies still being managed by private builders, the responsibility of building adequate power infrastructure lies with these builders. With most of these builders having not invested enough money towards building of substations, residents have to depend on diesel generators for the power demands.

However, this time, taking immediate action, the state power department sent notices to most of the builders directing them to provide adequate power infrastructure or be penalised.

The Haryana government is also speeding up its projects of laying automated underground power cables in different parts of Gurugram.

Conceptualised in 2017, automated underground power cables were expected to improve city power's infrastructure.

However, with several delays and cost overruns, the project has not been implemented fully in several areas of Gurugram where power cuts continue to be reported.

"We are trying to improve the power infrastructure in Gurugram. Though it has not ended fully, the usage of diesel generators has reduced considerably in Gurugram," a senior official from the power department said.