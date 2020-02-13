Ggm police to coordinate with MNC for cyber crimes

Gurugram: In order to deal with the rising cases of cybercrimes, the Gurugram police are now planning to incorporate the city corporates to deal with the major law and order challenges.



A coordination cell is also expected to be open soon wherein the corporates will be able to work with the law enforcement officials in dealing with crimes that are being committed online.

"Cyber crimes are one of the major law and order challenges in Gurugram and us foresee that as we become more digital the crimes will only increase. We have opened a cyber police station and have been able to deal with crimes to a great extent. The involvement of the corporates in dealing with the crime will help us a great deal taking into consideration of the changing nature of cybercrimes," said the Gurugram police commissioner Muhammad Akil.