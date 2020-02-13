Ggm police to coordinate with MNC for cyber crimes
Gurugram: In order to deal with the rising cases of cybercrimes, the Gurugram police are now planning to incorporate the city corporates to deal with the major law and order challenges.
A coordination cell is also expected to be open soon wherein the corporates will be able to work with the law enforcement officials in dealing with crimes that are being committed online.
"Cyber crimes are one of the major law and order challenges in Gurugram and us foresee that as we become more digital the crimes will only increase. We have opened a cyber police station and have been able to deal with crimes to a great extent. The involvement of the corporates in dealing with the crime will help us a great deal taking into consideration of the changing nature of cybercrimes," said the Gurugram police commissioner Muhammad Akil.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre fails to invite Mamata at East-West Metro...13 Feb 2020 6:41 PM GMT
Controversial remarks could be one of possible reasons for...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
No CM, political leaders invited, ceremony to be...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
Doesn't look, feel, smell right when e-tailer makes Rs 6K...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Bureaucratic reshuffle: Debasish Panda appointed finance...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT