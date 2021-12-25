Ggm Police stop 15 Muslim devotees from offering Namaz at Sector-40

gurugram: The Gurugram Police prevented around 15 Muslim devotees from offering Namaz at Sector-40 citing that it was not designated for Juma Namaz.



The Muslim devotees however claimed that this land belonged to Waqf board and thereby it was being used for offering Namaz. The devotees also mentioned that they had been offering prayers in this space for the last two weeks.

The Gurugram Police personnel however told the Muslim devotees that if this land belonged to Waqf Board then they must show the official documents, which the Muslim group leading the devotees did not possess. The Muslim organisation that was leading the Muslim devotees for Friday Namaz was Jamaat-e-Islami

Hind.

Meanwhile, the Muslim devotees were allowed to offer Namaz at six spaces designated by the Gurugram district administration.