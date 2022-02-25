Ggm police chief holds meeting on proper traffic management at Delhi-Ggm E-way

gurugram: Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran held a meeting with top officials and several stakeholders on the issue of better traffic management at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. The Gurugram Commissioner suggested that a proper planning and schedule should be prepared by Gurugram Police towards better traffic management on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.



Along with top officials of Gurugram Police, several members of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), private toll operators were present in the meeting. Some officials of the Delhi Police were also invited to share their inputs.

Kala Ramachandran has already highlighted that better traffic management in the city is among her topmost priorities. She has already mentioned that her team would take strict action against traffic offenders and encroachments that have come around Gurugram roads.

Meanwhile, massive traffic jam continues to be reported at several points of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway despite several underpasses and flyovers coming up in both Gurugram and Delhi. With the majority of accidents of pedestrians occurring on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, the Gurugram Police has urged authorities to build more foot over bridges near busy traffic junctions.