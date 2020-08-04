Ggm Police arrest 2 more in truck driver assault case

Gurugram: Gurugram Police have made two more arrests on Monday in the case of brutal assault of the truck driver on July 31. There have been a total of four persons who have now been arrested by the police.

Those arrested on Monday have been identified as Monu and Anish. Both are residents of Sohna. On Sunday, the law enforcement officials got hold of Mahesh and on Saturday they arrested Pradeep. All four have been booked under the Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The crime teams that have been formed are in the process to find the remaining culprits.

On July 31, a group of men chased down a 25-year-old truck driver Lukman from Badshahpur to Sohna Chowk in Old Gurugram. Accusing him of transporting beef the self-proclaimed cow vigilantes brutally thrashed Lukman with sticks and stones.