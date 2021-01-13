Ggm plans to increase cycling tracks, pedestrian networks for better mobility

Gurugram: For making streets and roads of Gurugram safer and convenient for commuters, the public authorities have released a comprehensive mobility plan for which planning is being done for 2031 and 2041. Higher use of private transport coupled with poor facilities for pedestrians and cyclists is resulting in a large number of road accidents.

Last year, over 1,500 accidents were reported which resulted in 320 deaths. According to official data, 195 deaths were of pedestrians and cyclists.

Taking cognisance of rising number of such incidents, plans are now being made to increase, improve and enhance pedestrian networks and cycling tracks in urban Gurugram that is spread in an area of 338 square kilometers. In the coming years, there are plans to develop 1,083 kilometers of pedestrian networks and 797 kilometers of cycle track. There are also plans for pedestrianisation of streets at Sadar Bazaar and Sikanderpur.

Moreover, steps will also be taken towards improving parking problems in the city with setting up of automated multi-level parking complexes mostly in the Old Gurugram area.

The officials claim that Gurugram's population will increase to 1.87 million this year. In a span of 10 years, this population is expected to increase to 4.25 million in 2031 and 5.5 million in 2041. With increase in population, the public officials foresee an increase in movement of pedestrians. As per official data, in the bus stand area there is movement of 2,681 pedestrians every hour and in Mahaveer chowk, there is movement of 2,025 pedestrians

every hour.

According to official survey, as of 2019, 88 per cent of 1.6 million population in urban Gurugram possesses a private vehicle either in form of two-wheeler (65 per cent) or a four-wheeler (23 per cent). There are 154 city buses that are presently operational in Gurugram for public transportation services.