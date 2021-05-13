Ggm: Over 50% Covid deaths last month of those b/w 21-40

Gurugram: As the younger population, specifically those between 18 and 44, waited throughout April for Covid vaccinations to begin, the second wave of the virus crept up on the city and ripped through the younger residents. According to official data, over 50 per cent of the Covid deaths in Gurugram from April 1 to May 11 were of those aged between 21 and 40 years.



In the little over one month of the second wave raging through Gurugram, the district saw 247 deaths being reported from the virus. This toll in itself is more than the total deaths in January, February and March - combined. Of these fatalities, 127 were in the age category of 21-40, which is over 50 per cent of the deaths reported during this time period.

In patients among the age category of 21-40, the majority of deaths have been reported of those who were in the age category of 31-40 which is at 69. A total of 58 people between 21 and 30 had died of Covid during this time period.

Significantly, in the last month, 24 children between 11 and 20 and nine children under the age of 10 were killed by Covid. The prevailing trend is a huge shift from earlier waves of COVID-19 where mostly elderly patients or those with comorbidities formed a majority of those who used to die due to COVID-19.

While younger patients dying in the hundreds does show one aspect of the shift, the current wave has also seemingly been more fatal for patients without comorbidities. For instance, in March the number of patients without comorbidities succumbing to the virus stood at 50. This rose to over 140 in April.

And now that vaccinations have opened up in the district for those between 18 and 44, residents are flocking to register for their shots in large numbers but a shortage of vaccines has led to another crisis in the NCR city.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Wednesday reported 2747 new cases of COVID-19. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the district now is 1.64 lakh. There were 3960 recoveries that were reported on Wednesday. Total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 now is 1.31 lakh. Number of active patients in Gurugram presently stands at 32,895. In these 30,452 patients are receiving treatment under home isolation.There were 09 deaths due to COVID-19 that was reported on Wednesday. Total number of fatalities due to Coronavirus in Gurugram presently stands at 621.There have been 13.68 lakh COVID-19 tests that have been conducted so far.